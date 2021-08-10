Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 0.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

