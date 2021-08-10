iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

