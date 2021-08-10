iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Reduced by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37.

