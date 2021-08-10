iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Raised by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Invst LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.53. 27,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

