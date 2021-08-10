iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,694,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,962,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,350,000 after acquiring an additional 535,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 511,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 346,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

