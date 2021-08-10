iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

