iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after buying an additional 451,814 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,047,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. 7,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,996. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

