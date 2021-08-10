iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Position Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.81. 986,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.90.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

