iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $90,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.93. 912,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,296. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

