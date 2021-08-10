iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. 5,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.10. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

