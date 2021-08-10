iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31.

