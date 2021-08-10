iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $116.92. 12,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,851. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

