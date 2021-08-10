iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 692.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.