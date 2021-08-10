iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 824,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,896,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.