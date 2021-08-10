iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $288.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.86. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $290.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

