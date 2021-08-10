iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 545,999 shares.The stock last traded at $83.94 and had previously closed at $84.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,807,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,428,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,566,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,742,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

