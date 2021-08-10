ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ITT’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and 7.3%, respectively. The company is set to benefit from its diversified business operations, operational execution and cost-saving actions in the quarters ahead. For 2021, it anticipates organic sales growth of 8-10% driven by strength across its business and the broader auto market recovery. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Also, it hiked the quarterly dividend rate by 30% in February 2021. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Higher raw material costs might adversely impact its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Failure to protect its intellectual property could hurt the company’s business.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $97.13 on Monday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

