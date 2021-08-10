Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $256,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.