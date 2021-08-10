JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.58. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 205,379 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. Research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

