James Halstead (LON:JHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $570.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 30440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 529.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

