Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBBP. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. Equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.