Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 29,060 Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPCN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

