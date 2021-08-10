Jane Street Group LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,000 shares of company stock worth $88,200. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

