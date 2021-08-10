Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $13.14

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $13.74. Janus International Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 12,851 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

