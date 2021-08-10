JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JDE Peet’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $33.50 on Friday. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

