Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

VMC opened at $183.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

