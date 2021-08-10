Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $13.16 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

