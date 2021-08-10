Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

