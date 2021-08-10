Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

EMN stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

