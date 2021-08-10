JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.10.
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.29. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.