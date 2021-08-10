JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.10.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.29. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

