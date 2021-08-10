JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 31.45 ($0.41). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 28.80 ($0.38), with a volume of 186,750 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £49.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.64.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

