JMP Securities Increases Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $77.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.