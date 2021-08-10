JMP Securities Increases Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $77.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.
NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
