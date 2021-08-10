Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

