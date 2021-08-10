JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €88.02 ($103.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €89.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.