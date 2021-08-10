JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 1,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

