Jupiter Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00147344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,153.92 or 1.00194095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00814724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

