Kadant Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KAI opened at $195.21 on Monday. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

