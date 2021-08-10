Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,153 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaixin Auto were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXIN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Shares of Kaixin Auto stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.