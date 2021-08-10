KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.88.

KAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

