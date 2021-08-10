KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 71,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

