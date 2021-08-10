Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Shares of KRT stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92.

KRT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.