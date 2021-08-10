KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KB Home were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in KB Home by 2,948.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

KBH opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

