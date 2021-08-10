Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,736.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

