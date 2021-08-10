Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €14.10 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.07 ($14.20).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

