Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

