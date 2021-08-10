Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 236 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $58,785,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $901.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $878.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

