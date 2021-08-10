Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $101,347,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,303. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $351.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

