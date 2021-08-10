KeyCorp Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $113.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett restated a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in ITT by 10.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ITT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.