KeyCorp Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $60.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOLF. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.29.

Acushnet stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

