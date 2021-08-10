KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56.

WLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

WLL opened at $44.45 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.